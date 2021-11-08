EXFY

Expense management platform Expensify boosts price range ahead of market debut

Contributor
Manya Saini Reuters
Published

Expense management platform Expensify Inc raised the price range of its initial public offering on Monday to be between $25 and $27 ahead of its market debut later this week, a regulatory filing showed.

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Expense management platform Expensify Inc raised the price range of its initial public offering on Monday to be between $25 and $27 ahead of its market debut later this week, a regulatory filing showed.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra ELuri)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EXFY

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More