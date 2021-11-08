Expense management platform Expensify boosts price range ahead of market debut

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Expense management platform Expensify Inc raised the price range of its initial public offering on Monday to be between $25 and $27 ahead of its market debut later this week, a regulatory filing showed.

