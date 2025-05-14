Expeditors Rewards Shareholders With 5.5% Dividend Hike

In a shareholder-friendly move, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD has announced a hike in its dividend payout. Expeditors’ board of directors has approved a dividend hike of 5.5%, raising its quarterly semi-annual cash dividend from 73 cents per share to 77 cents. The raised dividend will be paid out on June 16, 2025 to all its shareholders of record as of June 2. The move reflects EXPD’s intention to utilize free cash to enhance its shareholders’ returns.

EXPD has been consistently making efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, which are encouraging. In May 2022, EXPD announced a 15.5% hike in its semi-annual cash dividend to 67 cents per share (annualized $1.34 per share). In 2022, EXPD rewarded its shareholders through a combination of cash dividends ($213.79 million) and share repurchases ($1,581.908 million). In 2023, the company announced a 3% hike in its semi-annual cash dividend from 67 cents per share to 69 cents.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Quote

Dividend-paying stocks deliver a steady income stream and typically experience less price volatility. Stocks like Expeditors offer a reliable way to build wealth, as their consistent payouts help hedge against economic uncertainty and market swings.

EXPD management’s decision to raise its quarterly dividend highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and reflects strong confidence in its business outlook. We believe shareholder-friendly actions like this strengthen investor confidence and support the long-term performance of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may consider Copa Holdings CPA and Ryanair RYAAY.

CPA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CPA has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.4% for the current year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 5.5%. Shares of CPA have risen 12.8% year to date.

RYAAY currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, delivering an average beat of 44.5%. Shares of RYAAY have rallied 13.7% year to date.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.