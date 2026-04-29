Expeditors to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Expeditors International of Washington EXPD is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 5, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPD’s first-quarter 2026 earnings has remained flat at $1.33 per share over the past 60 days. The consensus mark for earnings implies a 9.5% decrease from first-quarter 2025 actuals. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.58 billion, indicating a decline of 3.4% from first-quarter 2025 actuals.

Expeditors has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 10.1%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for EXPD this earnings season.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced EXPD’s Q1 Performance

We expect EXPD’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter to have been bolstered by high revenues despite freight woes. Segmental revenues are likely to have been boosted by growth in airfreight tonnage on exports, mainly from North and South Asia.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter Airfreight Services is pegged at $925.4 million, indicating an increase of 2.6% from first-quarter 2025 actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Customs brokerage and other services revenues is currently pinned at $1.06 billion, indicating an 8.2% increase from first-quarter 2025 actuals.

On the contrary, rising operating expenses, along with ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and supply-chain disruptions, are likely to have materially affected EXPD’s performance in the March-end quarter.

Softness in freight market demand is likely to have significantly impacted the company’s performance in the March-end quarter of 2026. The ocean freight and services segment is expected to have underperformed, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter pegged at $688 million, down 25% on a year-over-year basis.

What Our Model Says About EXPD

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Expeditors International of Washington this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

EXPD has an Earnings ESP of +1.25% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Highlights of EXPD’s Q4 Results

EXPD’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.49 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46. The bottom line decreased 11.3% year over year. Total revenues of $2.86 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.8 billion but decreased 3.3% year over year due to weakness in ocean freight and services.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Allegiant Travel Company ALGT has an Earnings ESP of +1.10% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present and is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, after market close. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has been revised upward by 10.8% over the past 60 days to $3.40 per share. ALGT has an encouraging earnings surprise history, as its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters and missed once in the remaining, delivering an average beat of 23.6%.

Copa Holdings CPA has an Earnings ESP of +6.17% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present and is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 13.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has been revised downward by 9% over the past 60 days to $4.43 per share. CPA has an encouraging earnings surprise history as its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters (missing once in the remaining), with an average beat of 5.7%.

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Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.