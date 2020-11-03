Expeditors Q3 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) reported that its third quarter earnings per share increased 22% to $1.12. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.98, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Operating income increased 22% to $252 million.

Third quarter revenues increased 19% to $2.5 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $2.36 billion, for the quarter.

"Volumes started to recover across most of our products during the quarter, even as the global effects of COVID-19 continued to impact our business worldwide," said Jeffrey Musser, CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.