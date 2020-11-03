Markets
EXPD

Expeditors Q3 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) reported that its third quarter earnings per share increased 22% to $1.12. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.98, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Operating income increased 22% to $252 million.

Third quarter revenues increased 19% to $2.5 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $2.36 billion, for the quarter.

"Volumes started to recover across most of our products during the quarter, even as the global effects of COVID-19 continued to impact our business worldwide," said Jeffrey Musser, CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EXPD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular