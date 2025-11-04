Expeditors Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, EPS Improves Y/Y

Expeditors International of Washington’s EXPD third-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.64 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40. The bottom line also increased 0.6% year over year. Total revenues of $2.89 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.68 billion but decreased 4% year over year, due to weakness in ocean freight and services.

Airfreight tonnage volume increased 4% during the quarter, while ocean container volume decreased 3%. Operating income decreased 4% year over year to $288 million. Total operating expenses slid 3.5% year over year to $2.6 billion.

Expeditors International of Washington Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Expeditors International of Washington price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Expeditors International of Washington Quote

Airfreight Services revenues increased 3.4% year over year to $1 billion in the third quarter of 2025, driven by growth of airfreight tonnage on exports, mainly from North and South Asia. Ocean freight and ocean services revenues plummeted 26.7% year over year to $746.1 million. Pricing volatility and lower volumes hurt segmental results. Customs Brokerage and other services revenues increased 13.5% year over year to $1.13 billion, with all the businesses in this category exhibiting strong growth.

During the third quarter of 2025, EXPD rewarded its shareholders to the tune of $212 million through share buybacks. The transportation company returned $725 million to its shareholders through share repurchases and dividends year to date. EXPD exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.19 billion compared with $1.15 billion at the 2024 end.

Zacks Rank of EXPD

Currently, EXPD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q3 Performances of Some Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL reported third-quarter 2025 earnings (excluding 46 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.71 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52. Earnings increased 14% on a year-over-year basis due to low fuel costs.

Revenues in the September-end quarter were $16.67 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.79 billion and increasing 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Due to improving air-travel demand, adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) increased 4.1% year over year to $15.2 billion.

United Airlines UAL reported mixed third-quarter 2025 results wherein its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.

UAL's third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (excluding 12 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.78 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.64 but declined 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure lies above the guided range of $2.25-$2.75.

Operating revenues of $15.2 billion fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.3 billion but increased 2.6% year over year. Passenger revenues (which accounted for 90.7% of the top line) increased 1.9% year over year to $13.8 billion. UAL flights transported 48,382 passengers in the third quarter, up 6.2% year over year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.