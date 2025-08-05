Expeditors Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Improve Y/Y

Expeditors International of Washington’s EXPD second-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.34 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24. The bottom line increased 8.1% year over year. Results were aided by higher freight volumes and customs fees.



Total revenues of $2.65 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.4 billion and increased 8.7% year over year, owing to strong growth in air tonnage and ocean volumes.

Airfreight tonnage increased 7% during the quarter and ocean container volume also increased 7%. Operating income increased 11% year over year to $248 million. Total operating expenses increased 8.6% year over year to $2.4 billion.

Airfreight Services revenues increased 10.6% year over year to $951.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. Ocean freight and ocean services revenues inched up 3.7% year over year to $675.8 million. Customs Brokerage and other services revenues increased 10.5% year over year to $1 billion.

During the second quarter of 2025, EXPD rewarded its shareholders to the tune of $335 million, through dividends and share buybacks. EXPD exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.16 billion compared with $1.15 billion at the 2024 end.

Expressing optimism about the surrounding scenario, Daniel R. Wall, president and chief executive officer of EXPD, said, “Throughout the Expeditors global network, we are seeing the positive impact of our strategic initiatives to maximize operational excellence. Our focus on growth and execution puts us in a strong position to quickly adapt to this highly unpredictable environment. We are working with each of our regions and districts to increase efficiency and further optimize customer service to drive organic growth and boost profitability”.

Currently, Expeditors carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Q2 Performances of Some Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL reported second-quarter 2025 earnings (excluding $1.17 from non-recurring items) of $2.10 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04. Earnings decreased 11% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs.

Revenues in the June-end quarter were $16.65 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.2 billion and decreasing marginally on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) increased 1% year over year to $15.5 billion.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.31 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 and declined 0.8% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $2.93 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 billion and were flat year over year. JBHT’s second-quarter revenue performance witnessed a 6% increase in Intermodal (JBI) loads, a 13% increase in Truckload (JBT) loads, a 3% increase in Dedicated Contract Services (DCS) productivity and a 6% increase in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) revenue per load.

These items were offset by Final Mile Services revenue declining 10%, lower revenue per load in both JBI and JBT, a 9% decrease in ICS load volume and a 3% decline in average trucks in DCS. Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues, increased 1% on a year-over-year basis.

United Airlines UAL reported mixed second-quarter 2025 results wherein the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.

UAL's second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $3.87 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny but declined 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure lies within the guided range of $3.25-$4.25 per share. Operating revenues of $15.2 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.4 billion but increased 1.7% year over year. Passenger revenues (which accounted for 90.8% of the top line) increased 1.1% year over year to $13.8 billion. UAL flights transported 46,186 passengers in the second quarter, up 4.1% year over year.

