Expeditors price target raised to $110 from $105 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Expeditors (EXPD) to $110 from $105 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company reported solid air and ocean volume growth, which led to a significant Q3 earnings beat, but the muted reaction in the shares suggests markets had anticipated the near-term result as well as the likely normalization of global freight markets, which could temper earnings upside from current levels, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

