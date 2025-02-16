EXPEDITORS INTL WASH Earnings Preview: Recent $EXPD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

EXPEDITORS INTL WASH ($EXPD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,865,494,925 and earnings of $1.46 per share.

EXPEDITORS INTL WASH Insider Trading Activity

EXPEDITORS INTL WASH insiders have traded $EXPD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT PAUL CARLILE sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $363,331

EXPEDITORS INTL WASH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 340 institutional investors add shares of EXPEDITORS INTL WASH stock to their portfolio, and 474 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

