Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. Reveals Increase In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $229.57 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $171.35 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 37.0% to $3.000 billion from $2.190 billion last year.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

