Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. Reveals Increase In Q3 Income

November 05, 2024 — 08:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $229.57 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $171.35 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 37.0% to $3.000 billion from $2.190 billion last year.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $229.57 Mln. vs. $171.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.63 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.000 Bln vs. $2.190 Bln last year.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
