Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. Q1 Income Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $203.80 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $169.15 million, or $1.18 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.9% to $2.666 billion from $2.206 billion last year.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $203.80 Mln. vs. $169.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.48 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue: $2.666 Bln vs. $2.206 Bln last year.

