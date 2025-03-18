Is Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Expeditors International (EXPD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Expeditors International is one of 130 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Expeditors International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPD's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that EXPD has returned about 5.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -1.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Expeditors International is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Frontline (FRO) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 12.1%.

The consensus estimate for Frontline's current year EPS has increased 0.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Expeditors International belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #199 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.3% so far this year, meaning that EXPD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Frontline belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. This 42-stock industry is currently ranked #206. The industry has moved -6.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Expeditors International and Frontline. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

