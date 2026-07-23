Expeditors International of Washington and Agnico Eagle Mines have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 23, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD as the Bull of the Day and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. AEM as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Toast, Inc. TOST, Block XYZ and Lightspeed LSPD.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. is expected to grow earnings by the double digits in 2026 as logistics heats up. Analysts are raising earnings estimates on this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) even before it reports Q2 earnings in August 2026.

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics company headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. It has 171 district offices and numerous branch locations across six continents.

Services include consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation, cargo insurance, order management, customized logistics solutions, and warehousing and distribution.

Expeditors International Expands its Aircraft on Ground (AOG) Capabilities

On July 20, 2026, Expeditors International of Washington announced it was expanding its global Aircraft on Ground (AOG) capabilities by bringing together logistics teams, 24/7/365 support centers and access to the company's global network for those customers facing urgent operational disruptions.

The AOG product supports airlines, aircraft manufacturers, maintenance, repair and overhaul organizations, aerospace suppliers, defense customers, advanced air mobility providers, and others who are in the aviation industry.

This comes at a time when there is a need for specialized support during unexpected aircraft downtime, critical parts shortages, and unplanned maintenance events, as well as other operational challenges. The global air fleet is aging and requires more support.

Analysts Bullish on Expeditors International's Earnings for Q2 2026 and FY2026

Expeditors will report second quarter 2026 earnings on Aug 4, 2026. But the analysts are getting bullish ahead of the report.

One estimate has been raised for the second quarter in the last week, pushing the Zacks Consensus Estimate up to $1.68 from $1.64. This is earnings growth of 25.4% as Expeditors only made $1.34 last year.

It has beat on earnings nine quarters in a row.

For the full year, analysts are bullish as well. One estimate is higher in the last seven days, with four higher in the last month for 2026. The 2026 Zacks Consensus Estimate has jumped to $6.74 from $6.66 in the last month.

But the most accurate estimate for the full year is looking for $6.85, which is $0.09 higher than the consensus.

This is 13.3% earnings growth year-over-year as Expeditors made $5.95 in 2025.

Shares of Expeditors International Near 52-Week Highs

The shares have busted out to new 5-year and 52-week highs as the earnings picture has improve

Expeditors International isn't cheap, however. It trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 26.5. A P/E of 15 or under usually indicates value. But investors would be buying Expeditors for its growth.

It is shareholder friendly. In Feb 2026, the Board of Directors authorized a new $3 billion share repurchase program. It is also a dividend aristocrat and pays a dividend yielding 0.9%.

Since 2024, Expeditors International has returned nearly $2 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

Logistic services are heating up again. For those looking for a way to get in on this trade, Expeditors International of Washington should be on your short list.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. is the second largest gold miner in the world. Analysts are cutting 2026 earnings estimates on this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as gold prices retreat from their all-time highs.

Agnico Eagle Mines was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. It's Canada's largest gold miner and is the second largest gold miner in the world. The company operates mines in Canada, Australia, Finland, and Mexico.

Analysts Cut Agnico Eagle Mines Earnings Estimates as Gold Prices Fall

Gold hit a new all-time high of $5,589 per ounce on Jan 28, 2026, but it has since retreated and has recently traded around $4,000 an ounce.

Analysts have been trying to keep up with the impact of the price changes for the gold miners. Earlier this year, they were raising estimates on Agnico Eagle Mines as gold prices soared. Now, they are cutting them to get in line with the falling gold price.

One estimate has been cut for the second quarter 2026 in the last week. The Q2 Zacks Consensus is now looking for $2.98, down from $3.16 just 60 days ago.

Similarly, analysts have been cutting full year earnings estimates. Four estimates have been slashed for 2026 in the last week, with seven being cut in the prior 30 days.

The 2026 Zacks Consensus Estimate has fallen to $12.09 from $13.20 in the last 30 days.

These earnings cuts will produce a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) because there are no analysts raising estimates and the consensus estimate is falling.

However, this is still earnings growth of 46% year-over-year as Agnico Eagle Mines made only $8.28 last year.

It will report second quarter 2026 results on July 29, 2026.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Retreat from All-Time Highs

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines soared to new all-time highs as gold prices rose above $5,000 per ounce earlier this year.

But over the last 3 months, shares have retreated. Agnico Eagle Mines is down more than the price of gold during that time.

However, the stock is cheaper than ever. Agnico Eagle Mines trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 11.7. A P/E under 15 usually indicates value.

Agnico Eagle Mines also takes its commitment to its shareholders seriously. It has paid a cash dividend every year since 1983. That dividend is currently yielding 1.3%.

Reminder, the Zacks Rank is a short-term recommendation of one to three months. It changes when analysts revise their earnings estimates.

Watch those analyst earnings estimate revisions closely if gold inches back towards $5,000 per ounce. The Rank will become more favorable if gold rises later this year.

Additional content:

Toast AI Strategy: Will Agents Drive Restaurant Growth?

Toast, Inc. is making artificial intelligence (AI) a central part of its growth strategy. In May 2026, the company launched Toast IQ Grow, a marketing product built around its first AI agent. It creates campaigns using restaurant sales data across email, text messages and social channels, helping busy operators save time and attract guests.

Early results appear encouraging. Pilot customers using Toast IQ Grow recorded an average 8% increase in sales compared with similar Toast restaurants. Sahara Bistro Shawarma attributed nearly one-third of its March 2026 sales to Toast marketing tools. Its sales also rose more than 30% from the prior four weeks, suggesting that AI agents can produce measurable returns.

Toast also has a large base for expanding AI services. It ended the first quarter of 2026 with about 171,000 locations, up 22% year over year, after adding roughly 7,000 net locations. Toast IQ already had 40,000 weekly active locations, giving the platform more operating, payment and guest data to generate useful recommendations.

The AI push is also supporting Toast's internal efficiency. Engineering coding velocity increased more than 60% year over year, helping the company launch its marketing agent three months earlier than planned. About 40% of customer-support interactions were resolved by AI, improving efficiency and enabling Toast to invest more in account management, product development and sales.

Investors need to watch whether AI usage is converting into stronger financial growth. First-quarter 2026 annualized recurring run-rate (ARR) rose 26% to $2.2 billion, while recurring gross profit grew 27%. Adjusted EBITDA reached $179 million, and operating income climbed to $110 million from $43 million.

How Are XYZ & LSPD Integrating AI?

Block's Square has embedded AI into its merchant services through automated marketing, customer insights and operational recommendations. These tools help restaurants personalize promotions, simplify decisions and improve efficiency within the broader Square ecosystem. XYZ reported serving more than 4 million sellers across its global digital commerce platforms.

Lightspeed applies AI to restaurant analytics, inventory planning and customer engagement. Its AI-driven features help operators interpret sales patterns, forecast demand and identify practical actions that may improve margins. LSPD ended the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 with approximately 150,000 total customer locations using its commerce platform worldwide.

TOST's Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Toast have outperformed in the past three months compared with the broader industry.

From a valuation standpoint, Toast's shares have a Value Score of C. In terms of forward 12-month P/E, TOST stock is trading at 26.20X, which is at a discount to the Zacks Internet Software industry's 27.43X.

Toast's estimate revisions reflect a positive trend. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2026 earnings per share has been revised upward to $1.35 in the past two months. The consensus estimate for the metric indicates a year-over-year increase of 51.69%.

Toast currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toast, Inc. (TOST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Block, Inc. (XYZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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