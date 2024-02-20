Expeditors International Of Washington Shares Fall On Lower Profit, Revenue In Q4

(RTTNews) - Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) are falling more than 6 percent after reporting lower profit for the fourth quarter.

Profit for the quarter declined 28 percent year-on-year to $159 million. Earnings per share decreased 21 percent to $1.09, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.23 per share.

Quarterly revenues fell 34 percent to $2.3 billion. The consensus estimate was for $2.31 billion.

EXPD, currently at $116.14, has traded in the range of $102.89 - $131.17 in the last 1 year.

