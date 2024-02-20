News & Insights

Markets
EXPD

Expeditors International Of Washington Q4 Net Income Declines; Revenues Down 34%

February 20, 2024 — 09:07 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) reported that its fourth quarter net earnings to shareholders decreased 28% to $159 million. Net earnings to shareholders per share decreased 21% to $1.09. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.23, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter revenues decreased 34% to $2.3 billion. Analysts on average had estimated $2.31 billion in revenue. Airfreight tonnage volume decreased 3% and ocean container volume decreased 10%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXPD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.