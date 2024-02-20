Expeditors International Of Washington Q4 Net Income Declines; Revenues Down 34%

(RTTNews) - Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) reported that its fourth quarter net earnings to shareholders decreased 28% to $159 million. Net earnings to shareholders per share decreased 21% to $1.09. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.23, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter revenues decreased 34% to $2.3 billion. Analysts on average had estimated $2.31 billion in revenue. Airfreight tonnage volume decreased 3% and ocean container volume decreased 10%.

