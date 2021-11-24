Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.58

The board of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 15th of December to US$0.58. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 0.9%, which is below the industry average.

Expeditors International of Washington's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, Expeditors International of Washington's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 0.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 18%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Expeditors International of Washington Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:EXPD Historic Dividend November 24th 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from US$0.50 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.16. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.8% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see Expeditors International of Washington has been growing its earnings per share at 24% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Expeditors International of Washington Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Expeditors International of Washington (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

