Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 3.9% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Expeditors International of Washington's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Expeditors International of Washington is:

32% = US$996m ÷ US$3.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.32.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Expeditors International of Washington's Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

To begin with, Expeditors International of Washington has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 16% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This likely paved the way for the modest 14% net income growth seen by Expeditors International of Washington over the past five years. growth

We then compared Expeditors International of Washington's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 9.0% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:EXPD Past Earnings Growth October 30th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is EXPD worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether EXPD is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Expeditors International of Washington Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 26% (implying that the company retains 74% of its profits), it seems that Expeditors International of Washington is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Expeditors International of Washington has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 23% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Expeditors International of Washington's future ROE will drop to 24% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Expeditors International of Washington's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

