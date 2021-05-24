Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Expeditors International of Washington's shares before the 28th of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.58 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.16 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Expeditors International of Washington has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current share price of $122.09. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Expeditors International of Washington is paying out just 20% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Expeditors International of Washington generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 22% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:EXPD Historic Dividend May 24th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Expeditors International of Washington's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Expeditors International of Washington has delivered an average of 11% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Is Expeditors International of Washington an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Expeditors International of Washington has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Expeditors International of Washington is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Expeditors International of Washington that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

