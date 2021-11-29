Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EXPD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.54% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EXPD was $123.89, representing a -6.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $132.28 and a 40.86% increase over the 52 week low of $87.95.

EXPD is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) and XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO). EXPD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.76. Zacks Investment Research reports EXPD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 80.9%, compared to an industry average of 26%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the expd Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EXPD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EXPD as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV)

Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (TPOR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TPOR with an increase of 21.57% over the last 100 days. FTXR has the highest percent weighting of EXPD at 7.39%.

