Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EXPD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.54% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EXPD was $124.07, representing a -0.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $124.82 and a 72.46% increase over the 52 week low of $71.94.

EXPD is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). EXPD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.04. Zacks Investment Research reports EXPD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.67%, compared to an industry average of 23.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EXPD Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EXPD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EXPD as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)

iShares Trust (IYT)

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XTN with an increase of 26.4% over the last 100 days. FTXR has the highest percent weighting of EXPD at 9.76%.

