Expeditors International of Washington Inc. Earnings Fall In Q1

(RTTNews) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) revealed a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $122.34 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $139.70 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.9% to $1.90 billion from $2.02 billion last year.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $122.34 Mln. vs. $139.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.71 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q1): $1.90 Bln vs. $2.02 Bln last year.

