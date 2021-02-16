Expeditors International of Washington Inc. Earnings Advance In Q4

(RTTNews) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $198.62 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $137.33 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 55.4% to $3.17 billion from $2.04 billion last year.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $198.62 Mln. vs. $137.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.16 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q4): $3.17 Bln vs. $2.04 Bln last year.

