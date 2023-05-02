Expeditors International of Washington Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q1, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $226.01 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $346.11 million, or $2.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 44.4% to $2.59 billion from $4.66 billion last year.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

