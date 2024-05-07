Expeditors International of Washington Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q1, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $169.152 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $226.011 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.9% to $2.206 billion from $2.592 billion last year.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $169.152 Mln. vs. $226.011 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.17 vs. $1.45 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.206 Bln vs. $2.592 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.