Expeditors International of Washington Inc. Announces Increase In Q2 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $183.87 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $153.15 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.5% to $2.58 billion from $2.04 billion last year.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance:

