Markets
EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. Announces Increase In Q2 Earnings

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $183.87 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $153.15 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.5% to $2.58 billion from $2.04 billion last year.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $183.87 Mln. vs. $153.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.09 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.58 Bln vs. $2.04 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EXPD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular