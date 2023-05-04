Expeditors International Of Washington (EXPD) Declares $0.69 Dividend

Expeditors International Of Washington said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.69 per share ($1.38 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.67 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $117.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.17%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.21%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 1.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1583 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expeditors International Of Washington. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPD is 0.26%, a decrease of 3.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.73% to 174,066K shares. The put/call ratio of EXPD is 7.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.44% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Expeditors International Of Washington is 103.15. The forecasts range from a low of 86.86 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.44% from its latest reported closing price of 117.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Expeditors International Of Washington is 13,189MM, a decrease of 12.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.91.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 6,767K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,119K shares, representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 99.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,834K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,870K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 7.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,866K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,900K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 7.86% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,707K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,779K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 6.04% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,679K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,709K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 7.53% over the last quarter.

Expeditors International Of Washington Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.