Expeditors International of Washington Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EXPD

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.71, changing hands as high as $74.47 per share. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXPD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXPD's low point in its 52 week range is $52.85 per share, with $81.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.67. The EXPD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

