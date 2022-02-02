Expeditors International (EXPD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Expeditors International (EXPD) closed the most recent trading day at $114.28, moving -0.15% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.94% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the logistics services provider had lost 12% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 1.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Expeditors International as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 22, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Expeditors International to post earnings of $2.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 74.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.11 billion, up 29.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Expeditors International. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.18% higher within the past month. Expeditors International is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Expeditors International currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.58, which means Expeditors International is trading at a premium to the group.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EXPD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

