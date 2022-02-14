Expeditors International (EXPD) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know

Expeditors International (EXPD) closed at $107.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.2% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the logistics services provider had lost 11.89% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 3.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.25% in that time.

Expeditors International will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Expeditors International to post earnings of $2.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 74.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.11 billion, up 29.7% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Expeditors International. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Expeditors International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Expeditors International currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.23, so we one might conclude that Expeditors International is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

