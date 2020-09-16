Expeditors International (EXPD) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 7.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $93.58 in the previous session. Expeditors International of Washington has gained 19.6% since the start of the year compared to the 4.7% move for the Zacks Transportation sector and the 7.4% return for the Zacks Transportation - Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 4, 2020, Expeditors International reported EPS of $1.09 versus consensus estimate of $0.66 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 38.47%.

For the current fiscal year, Expeditors International is expected to post earnings of $3.62 per share on $8.88 billion in revenues. This represents a 4.93% change in EPS on an 8.59% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $3.66 per share on $8.46 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 1.05% and -4.74%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Expeditors International may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Expeditors International has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 25.8X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 24.8X versus its peer group's average of 8.5X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Expeditors International currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Expeditors International fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Expeditors International shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does Expeditors International Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of Expeditors International have been moving higher, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? Some of its industry peers are also impressive, including Echo Global Logistics (ECHO), Matson (MATX), and Deutsche Post (DPSGY), all of which currently have a Zacks Rank of at least #2 and a VGM Score of at least B, making them well-rounded choices.

The Zacks Industry Rank is in the top 40% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for Expeditors International, even beyond its own solid fundamental situation.

