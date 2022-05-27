Expeditors International (EXPD) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Expeditors International (EXPD) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. EXPD recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

EXPD could be on the verge of another rally after moving 6.2% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

Looking at EXPD's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 3 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting EXPD on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

