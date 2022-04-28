Expeditors International (EXPD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Expeditors International (EXPD) closed the most recent trading day at $102.37, moving +1.84% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the logistics services provider had lost 4.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 10.06%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.81%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Expeditors International as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2022. On that day, Expeditors International is projected to report earnings of $1.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.4%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.92 billion, up 16.89% from the year-ago period.

EXPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.85 per share and revenue of $15.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -17.17% and -7.93%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Expeditors International. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.54% lower. Expeditors International currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Expeditors International currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.09, so we one might conclude that Expeditors International is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.