Expeditors International (EXPD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Expeditors International (EXPD) closed the most recent trading day at $105.33, moving +0.31% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the logistics services provider had gained 1.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 5.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.69%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Expeditors International as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Expeditors International to post earnings of $1.91 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.37%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.77 billion, up 12.21% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.05 per share and revenue of $15.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of -14.75% and -7.79%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Expeditors International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.37% higher. Expeditors International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Expeditors International has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.89 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.71, so we one might conclude that Expeditors International is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

