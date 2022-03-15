Expeditors International (EXPD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Expeditors International (EXPD) closed at $99.49, marking a +1.33% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the logistics services provider had lost 8.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.01%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Expeditors International as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Expeditors International to post earnings of $1.91 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.37%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.77 billion, up 12.21% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.05 per share and revenue of $15.38 billion, which would represent changes of -14.75% and -7.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Expeditors International. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.72% higher within the past month. Expeditors International is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Expeditors International currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.85, so we one might conclude that Expeditors International is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

