Expeditors International (EXPD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Expeditors International (EXPD) closed at $100.82, marking a +0.69% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.57% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the logistics services provider had lost 8.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 5.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Expeditors International as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Expeditors International is projected to report earnings of $1.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.77 billion, up 12.21% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.89 per share and revenue of $15.38 billion, which would represent changes of -16.69% and -7.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Expeditors International should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.05% higher within the past month. Expeditors International is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Expeditors International's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.54. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.94.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EXPD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

