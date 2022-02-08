Expeditors International (EXPD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Expeditors International (EXPD) closed the most recent trading day at $109.58, moving +0.03% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the logistics services provider had lost 12.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 4.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Expeditors International as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.02, up 74.14% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.11 billion, up 29.7% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Expeditors International should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.18% higher. Expeditors International is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Expeditors International is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.24, so we one might conclude that Expeditors International is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

