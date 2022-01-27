Expeditors International (EXPD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Expeditors International (EXPD) closed at $110.75, marking a -1.48% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the logistics services provider had lost 15.6% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 4.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.87% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Expeditors International as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Expeditors International to post earnings of $2.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 74.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.11 billion, up 29.7% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Expeditors International. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.18% higher. Expeditors International currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Expeditors International's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.45. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EXPD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.