Expeditors (EXPD) Stock Up Post Q1 Earnings Report: Here's Why

Despite the cyberattack woes, Expeditors International of Washington EXPD outperformed in first-quarter 2022, both on the top and the bottom-line front. Evidently, EXPD’s first-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.05 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77. The bottom line improved 22.75% year over year. The outperformance, despite the challenges, pleased investors. As a result, the stock gained in early trading.

Mainly due to the February attack, airfreight tonnage volume and ocean container volume decreased 18% and 3%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $4,664.3 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,175.6 million and also increased 38.9% year over year. Higher revenues across all units boosted the top line.

Airfreight Services revenues increased 20.56% year over year to $1.59 billion in the first quarter. Ocean Freight and Ocean Services revenues skyrocketed more than 100% to $1.98 billion. Customs Brokerage and Other Services revenues climbed 18.55% year over year to $1.09 billion.

Operating income rose 19.77% to $461.76 million in the March quarter on the back of higher revenues. Total operating expenses escalated 49.3% to $4.21 billion. Due to the cyberattacks, EXPD incurred significant costs for recovering its operational and accounting systems and enhancing its cybersecurity protections.

As a result of Expeditors’ inability to process and move shipments through ports on a timely basis, it had to shell out approximately $40 million as incremental demurrage charges.

During the first quarter of 2021, Expeditors, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), did not repurchase any shares. EXPD exited the March quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2.14 billion compared with $1.73 billion at the end of 2021.

Earnings Snapshots

Within the broader Transportation sector, the likes of J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT, CSX Corporation CSX and United Airlines UAL reported first-quarter 2022 results.

J.B. Hunt reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2022 earnings. Quarterly earnings of $2.29 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91. The bottom line surged 67.2% year over year on the back of higher revenues across all segments.

Total operating revenues of $3,488.6 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,260.5 million. The top line jumped 33.3% year over year.

CSX Corp’s first-quarter 2022 earnings of 39 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny despite the decrease in overall volumes as supply-chain issues continue to dent results. The bottom line improved 25.81% year over year owing to higher revenues, aided by increased shipping rates.

Total revenues of $3,413 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3291.2 million. The top line increased 21.33% year over year.

United Airlines incurred a loss of $4.24 per share in the first quarter of 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $4.19. This is the ninth consecutive quarterly loss incurred by UAL as coronavirus concerns continue to weigh on air-travel demand.

Operating revenues of $7,566 million also fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,657.2 million.

