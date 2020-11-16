Expeditors (EXPD) Shares Up 21.1% in 6 Months: Here's Why

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.‘s EXPD shares have gained 21.1% of value in the past six months compared with the industry’s 29.8% increase.

Reasons for Surge

Expeditors is being aided by uptick in airfreight revenues. Notably, revenues from its airfreight services segment increased 49% in the first nine months of 2020.

The coronavirus-induced cancellation of multiple passenger flights (that usually carry freight as well as passenger luggage) increased the usage of charters. Due to the coronavirus-induced imbalance between scheduled capacity and demand, the company is using charters to meet customer needs.

We are also encouraged by Expeditors’ sound balance sheet. As of Sep 30, 2020, the company had no long-term debt obligations. Moreover, Expeditors' current ratio, a measure of liquidity, has increased sequentially. This liquidity ratio measures a company's ability to pay short-term obligations. Expeditors' current ratio at the end of third-quarter 2020 was 2.28, higher than the second quarter reading of $2.22.

Favorable Estimate Revisions

Driven by surge in airfreight revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year bottom line has increased 5.5% to $3.82 per share in the past 60 days.

