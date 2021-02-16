Expeditors' (EXPD) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Expeditors International of Washington’s EXPD fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.16 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 and also improved 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Adding to this optimism, the top line not only rose 55% year over year to $3,169.2 million but also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,397 million. The uptick in airfreight revenues boosted results. Per President and CEO Jeffrey S. Musser, “We moved more freight in the fourth quarter of 2020 than in any other quarter in our history”.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Quote

Other Details

In the quarter under review, volumes pertaining to airfreight tonnage increased 10% year over year while the same pertaining to ocean containers climbed 19%. Operating income jumped 56% to $282 million in the fourth quarter on the back of higher revenues.

During the December quarter, this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company repurchased 0.2 million of common stock at an average price of $90.81 per share. It exited the year with cash and cash equivalents of $1.53 billion compared with $1.23 million at the end of 2019.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Airfreight Services revenues soared more than 100% year over year to $1,547.22 million in the fourth quarter. Ocean Freight and Ocean Services revenues improved 45.3% to $755.25 million. Moreover, Customs Brokerage and Other Services revenues climbed 13% year over year to $866.72 million.

Sectorial Snapshots

Let’s take a look at some of the other released earnings reports from companies within the Zacks Transportation sector.

United Airlines UAL incurred a loss (excluding 6 cents from non-recurring items) of $7 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $6.56. Moreover, operating revenues of $3,412 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,420.4 million.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT reported earnings of $1.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27. Total operating revenues of $2,737.7 million also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,514.3 million.

Delta Air Lines DAL incurred a loss (excluding $1.34 from non-recurring items) of $2.53 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.43. However, total revenues of $3,973 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,754.5 million.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.