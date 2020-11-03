Expeditors' (EXPD) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Expeditors International of Washington’s EXPD third-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.12 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents and also improved 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Adding to this optimism, the top line not only rose 18.8% year over year to $2,464.8 million but also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,315.1 million. The uptick in airfreight revenues boosted results. Due to the coronavirus-induced imbalance between scheduled capacity and demand, the company had to use charters to meet customer needs.

Other Details

In the quarter under review, volumes pertaining to airfreight tonnage and ocean container contracted 5% each on a year-over-year basis. Operating income jumped 22% to $252 million in the third quarter on the back of higher revenues.

During the September quarter, this currently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company did not repurchase any shares. It exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.46 billion compared with $1.23 million at the end of 2019.

Airfreight Services revenues soared 52.8% year over year to $1,093.55 million in the third quarter. Ocean Freight and Ocean Services revenues improved 4.7% to $612.86 million. However, Customs Brokerage and Other Services revenues dipped 2% year over year to $758.39 million.

Sectorial Snapshots

Let’s look into some other Zacks Transportation sector companies’ third-quarter earnings.

Southwest Airlines LUV incurred a loss of $1.99 per share (excluding 3 cents from non-recurring items) in the third quarter of 2020, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.44. Moreover, operating revenues of $1,793 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,678.2 million.

Trinity Industries TRN reported third-quarter 2020 earnings (excluding 4 cents from non-recurring items) of 17 cents per share, massively surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents. Total revenues of $459.4 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $443.8 million.

CSX Corporation CSX reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of 96 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents. However, total revenues of $2,648 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,704.6 million.

