Expeditors (EXPD) Beats on Q4 Earnings

Expeditors International of Washington EXPD fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of 81 cents per share edged past the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. However, the bottom line decreased 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?

Investors should note that the earnings estimate revisions for Expeditors depicted a gloomy picture prior to the fourth-quarter 2019 earnings release. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings declined 15.8% over the past 60 days.

Prior to the fourth-quarter earnings release, the company delivered positive surprises in three of the trailing four quarters. The company delivered lower-than- expected earnings per share in the other quarter.

Revenues Lower Than Expected

Expeditors recorded operating revenues of $2.04 billion, which not only missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19 billion but also declined 9% year over year.

Key Stats to Note: Volumes with respect to airfreight tonnage and ocean container contracted 6% and 13%, respectively, year over year. In the fourth quarter, the company repurchased 1.2 million shares at an average price of $73.89 per share.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Expeditors carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Check back later for our full write up on this Expeditors earnings report later!

