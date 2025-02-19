News & Insights

Expeditors CEO Jeffrey Musser To Retire, Daniel Wall To Succeed

February 19, 2025 — 10:18 am EST

(RTTNews) - Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) Wednesday announced that Jeffrey Musser, President and Chief Executive Officer, plans to retire, effective March 31, 2025.

The company also announced that the Board of Directors has unanimously elected Daniel Wall, current President - Global Geographies, as Expeditors' next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2025.

Upon his retirement, Musser will step down from the Board of Directors, and Wall will be appointed to the Board and stand for election at the company's upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

"Jeff has spent decades living and expressing the very best of the Expeditors culture, as has Dan," said Bob Carlile, Chair of Expeditors' Board of Directors. "Both executives have excelled at every level within our organization, having distinguished themselves throughout long and meaningful careers with our company. Both started when they were young, and both have demonstrated the qualities of leadership necessary to continue to take our company to the next level of performance."

