Expeditors Announces New President and Chief Executive Officer

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.'s ( EXPD ) board of directors has chosen its current president of Global Geographies, Daniel R. Wall, as the next president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, effective April 1, 2025. Wall will be appointed to the board and stand for election at the company’s upcoming annual meeting of shareholders.

Wall is succeeding Jeffrey S. Musser, EXPD’s current president and CEO, who plans to step down from his role effective March 31, 2025. Post-retirement, Mr. Musser will step down from the company’s board of directors as well.

Bob Carlile, chairman of Expeditors’ board of directors, stated, “Jeff has spent decades living and expressing the very best of the Expeditors culture, as has Dan. Both executives have excelled at every level within our organization, having distinguished themselves throughout long and meaningful careers with our company. Both started when they were young, and both have demonstrated the qualities of leadership necessary to continue to take our company to the next level of performance.”

Jeffrey S. Musser’s Span in EXPD

Jeffrey joined Expeditors at the very young age of 16. In his 42-year career, Jeff has grown through multiple roles. In 2014, he was promoted to the chief executive role, marking the third CEO in EXPD’s history. He has supervised the company’s growth from $6.1 billion revenues and 14,000 employees in 2013 to $10.6 billion revenues and more than 18,000 employees in 2024. During the same period, Expeditors rewarded its shareholders with $9.6 billion in the form of dividends and share repurchases and increased earnings per share by 240%.

Jeff has served EXPD as CEO for 11 years.

Daniel R. Wall’s Journey so Far in EXPD

Daniel R. Wall joined Expeditors in March 1987. He was promoted to District Manager in May 1992 and Global Director — Account Management in March 2002. Wall was chosen vice president — ECMS (Order Management) in January 2004 and senior vice president — Ocean Services in September 2004. He was appointed as president of Global Products in June 2015 and as president of Global Services, effective Jan. 1, 2023. In October 2023, Wall was chosen as president of Global Geographies and Operations, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Considering Wall’s 38 years of professional journey with Expeditors and his proven leadership skills, his continuation in EXPD is expected to complement the company’s operations and strengthen its competitive position in the industry.

