Expedia's Q1 Earnings Miss Expectations, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Expedia Group EXPE reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.76%. The figure increased 90.5% year over year.



EXPE’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average earnings surprise being 5.48%.



See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.



Revenues of $2.98 billion rose 3.4% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.27%.



B2B revenues increased 13.7% year over year to $947 million. B2C decreased 1.5% year over year to $1.96 billion.



Advertising revenues jumped 20% year over year.

Expedia Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Expedia Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Expedia Group, Inc. Quote

EXPE’s Gross Bookings Rise Y/Y

Total gross bookings were $31.5 billion, which increased 4% year over year. B2C gross bookings grew 1% and B2B gross bookings rose 14%, given the segment’s greater international exposure.



Lodging gross bookings grew 5% year over year to $23.03 billion, with hotel bookings climbing 6%, driven by resilience at B2B and Brand Expedia.



Strength in booked room nights, which rose 6% from the year-ago quarter to 107.7 million, was a positive

EXPE’s Operating Details

Adjusted EBITDA was $296 million in the reported quarter, up 16.1% year over year.



Direct sales and marketing expenses were $1.75 billion, up 6.5% year over year. Overhead expenses were $604 million, down 1.1% year over year.



Adjusted EBIT decreased 65% year over year to negative $21 million.

EXPE’s Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $6.1 billion, up from $4.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt was $4.465 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared with $5.223 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



The gross leverage ratio has remained the same at 2.1.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.95 billion in the reported quarter, and Expedia’s free cash flow was $2.76 billion.

Expedia Offers Positive Q2 and 2025 Guidance

EXPE expects gross bookings to be in the 2-4% range for second-quarter 2025. Revenue growth is expected to be in the band of 3-5%.



It expects first-quarter adjusted EBITDA margins to increase 75-100 basis points (bps) year over year.



For 2025, EXPE expects gross bookings and revenue growth in the 2% to 4% range. Revenue growth is expected to be 2-4%. Expedia expects adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 75-100 bps year over year.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, EXPE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are Alibaba BABA, Costco Wholesale COST and Canada Goose GOOS, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of Alibaba have gained 48.4% year to date. It is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 15.



Shares of COST have gained 10% year to date. It is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 29.



Shares of GOOS have lost 14% year to date. It is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 21.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.