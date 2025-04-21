Stocks

Expedia's Q1 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

April 21, 2025 — 10:28 am EDT

Written by Sohini Mondal for Barchart

With a market cap of $19.5 billion, Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) is a global online travel company operating through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Through its brands like Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Vrbo, Hotwire.com, and more, the company empowers travelers and partners worldwide with tools, technology, and an extensive supply of vacation rentals, flights, hotels, car rentals, and experiences.

EXPE is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8. Ahead of this event, analysts expect the online travel agency to report a loss of $0.16 per share, up nearly 59% from a loss of $0.39 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion. In Q4 2024, EXPE beat the consensus EPS estimate by 33.3%.

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street's hottest headlines with Barchart's Active Investor newsletter.

 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the Seattle, Washington-based company to report an EPS of $11.82, up 25.6% from $9.41 in fiscal 2024.

Shares of EXPE have gained 17.4% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 5.4% rise and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLY7.6% return over the period. 

Shares of Expedia jumped 17.3% following its Q4 2024 earnings release on Feb. 6, with adjusted EPS of $2.39 and revenue reaching $3.2 billion, topping the forecasts. Gross bookings rose 13% year-over-year to $24.4 billion, driven by a 12% increase in room nights to 86.4 million, with growth across all major brands, including Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. The B2B segment delivered a standout 24% increase in bookings, reflecting strong momentum in partner-driven sales.

Analysts' consensus view on Expedia’s stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 33 analysts covering the stock, 11 recommend "Strong Buy," one suggests "Moderate Buy," and 21 indicate “Hold.” As of writing, EXPE is trading below the average analyst price target of $205.32. 

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

