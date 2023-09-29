Expedia's (EXPE) Latest Goals to Boost Sustainability Efforts

Expedia Group EXPE is gearing up to zero down its carbon footprints to boost its environmental sustainability goals. This is evident from its latest commitment to zero greenhouse gas emission goals.



Expedia has been carbon neutral since 2017 and now it has released its first Climate Action Plan, which states that the company plans to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its operations by 2040.



It has also set Science-based targets and some near-term goals, which include a 75% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030, achieving 100% renewable electricity by 2030 and engagement in the value chain to enable the set-up of science-based targets by 75% of its suppliers by 2028.



EXPE’s Climate Action Plan highlights its commitment to providing more sustainable options to travelers in a bid to lower carbon travel.



The company intends to develop a detailed net-zero roadmap and form a net-zero working group to establish cross-functional climate governance.



We note that the latest move is likely to benefit Expedia in today’s world, where demand for lowering the hazardous environmental impacts of business operations is increasing rapidly.



Hence, the recent move, which is a step toward a sustainable future by reducing carbon footprint, is expected to help EXPE gain investor optimism in the days ahead.



EXPE has gained 17.1% on a year-to-date basis.

Zero-Carbon Mission Gaining Steam

Expedia has been deepening its focus on carbon footprint reduction for quite some time. Its strong efforts to add sustainability-related features to its platform remain noteworthy.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company joins several other companies like Booking Holdings BKNG, Amazon AMZN and Alphabet GOOGL in the zero-carbon mission.

Like Expedia, Booking Holdings also strives to achieve its goal of net-zero emissions by 2040, which is mentioned in its climate action plan. It aims to achieve near-zero emissions in its own operations by 2030.



Meanwhile, Amazon, which is considered to be the biggest corporate investor in renewable energy, also aims to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. AMZN revealed that it might reach 100% renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of schedule.



Amazon’s climate-friendly program, which focuses on environment-friendly products, remains another major positive.



On the other hand, Alphabet’s aggressive three-fold strategy, which includes energy efficiency, renewable energy procurement and carbon offsets, remains noteworthy. The company’s division, Google, has been carbon neutral since 2007. GOOGL is aiming to be carbon-free by 2030.

