Expedia vs. Booking Holdings: Which Travel Stock Is a Stronger Pick?

Expedia Group EXPE and Booking Holdings BKNG are two of the world’s largest online travel agencies (OTAs), offering hotel bookings, flights and vacation packages through platforms like Expedia, Vrbo, Booking.com and Priceline. Both companies benefit from global travel demand and strong digital ecosystems.



They have a similar business model centered on aggregating online travel information, with revenues mainly generated from commissions on bookings. This makes both companies highly scalable and closely aligned with travel trends.



Comparing them now is relevant as global travel demand remains strong. Per Technavio analysis, the travel market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, creating significant opportunities. With this context, both EXPE and BKNG are well positioned — but the key question is which stock offers better upside potential. Let's find out.

The Case for EXPE Stock

Expedia Group operates in a favorable global travel market, supported by sustained demand across both leisure and international segments. In the fourth quarter of 2025, room nights grew 9% and gross bookings rose 11%, reflecting broad-based travel demand across the U.S. and international markets, with particularly strong growth in EMEA and high-margin B2B channels. The company continues to benefit from longer booking windows and higher engagement, indicating resilient consumer spending trends.



From a strategic standpoint, Expedia’s strengths lie in its diversified model (B2C, fast-growing B2B and advertising), strong brand ecosystem and increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI). The company is leveraging AI for personalized recommendations, improved search, customer service automation and internal productivity enhancements. Product innovations such as flexible payment options, faster platforms, new offerings like “Cancel for Any Reason” and the planned Tiqets acquisition highlight ongoing pipeline expansion.



EXPE faces structural risks from intense competition across online travel agencies, suppliers, search engines and emerging AI-driven platforms. The company also depends heavily on partnerships with hotels, airlines and B2B partners, making it vulnerable to changes in these relationships. In addition, its global presence exposes it to evolving regulations, including taxes, privacy rules and accommodation policies, which could raise costs or restrict operations.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPE's 2026 EPS is currently pegged at $19.05, up 6.6% over the past 60 days, indicating year-over-year growth of 20.1%, reinforcing confidence in earnings visibility and potential upside for the stock.



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The Case for BKNG Stock

Booking Holdings continues to benefit from a resilient global travel market, with strong demand across regions driving consistent growth in bookings and room nights. In the fourth quarter of 2025, room nights increased 9% and gross bookings rose 16%, supported by healthy travel trends in Europe, Asia and the United States, with Asia and the United States delivering low double-digit growth.



BKNG’s strengths lie in its global scale, asset-light marketplace and diversified offerings across accommodations, flights and attractions. Its “Connected Trip” vision, growing flights and alternative accommodations, alongside AI-driven personalization and customer service automation, are enhancing engagement and conversion.



However, risks include intense competition, reliance on performance marketing, FX volatility, regulatory pressures and execution risks around AI and platform integration. Its elevated debt levels of about $17 billion also raise concerns. Overall, BKNG’s strong profitability, innovation focus and global demand tailwinds position it well for sustained long-term growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKNG's 2026 EPS is currently pegged at $266.94, down 0.2% over the past 60 days. This indicates a 17.05% increase year over year.



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Price Performance and Valuation of EXPE & BKNG

In the past six months, Expedia shares have risen 10%, significantly outperforming Booking Holdings, which declined 21.2%, highlighting a clear divergence in momentum. This strength comes from Expedia’s improving business, supported by strong growth in its B2B segment, better pricing, and ongoing product and platform upgrades.



On the other hand, Booking Holdings' weaker performance is partly due to regulatory and supplier challenges in Europe, including a class-action lawsuit from hotels over pricing practices.

EXPE vs. BKNG Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, EXPE looks more attractively valued, trading at a forward Price/Sales ratio of 1.81X compared with BKNG at 4.59X, which appears relatively expensive. BKNG’s higher valuation has also seen some profit-taking, putting pressure on the stock. In contrast, EXPE’s lower valuation offers investors a more reasonable entry point, making it a more appealing option at current levels.

EXPE vs. BKNG Valuation



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Why EXPE Stock Offers a Better Investment Opportunity

Together, Expedia and Booking Holdings are well-positioned to benefit from strong global travel demand. However, Expedia stands out with improving fundamentals, stronger share price momentum and a more attractive valuation. With growing B2B strength, margin expansion and earnings visibility, EXPE offers better upside potential, making it the preferred pick over BKNG at current levels.



Both Expedia and Booking Holdings carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.