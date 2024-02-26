News & Insights

Expedia To Eliminate About 1,500 Employees

February 26, 2024 — 10:25 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Travel company, Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it will eliminate about 1,500 employees, as part of its "organizational and technological transformation".

The total pre-tax charges and cash expenditures linked to the restructuring actions, expected to be recorded in 2024, are estimated to range between $80 million and $100 million. These costs primarily comprise employee severance and compensation benefits, the company said.

Earlier this month, Expedia Group announced that its Chief Executive Officer Peter Kern would step down from the position, effective May 13. However, he would continue to serve as the company's Vice Chairman.

Kern would be replaced by Ariane Gorin, who most recently served as the President of Expedia for Business.



RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
Stocks mentioned

