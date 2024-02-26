News & Insights

US Markets
EXPE

Expedia to cut about 1,500 jobs globally amid moderating travel demand

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 26, 2024 — 05:25 pm EST

Written by Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

Rewrites throughout to add background, adds statement from Expedia

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Online travel platform ExpediaEXPE.O said on Monday it was cutting about 1,500 jobs globally, or about 9% of its total workforce, as part of its "organizational and technological transformation".

The restructuring comes after Expedia warned earlier this month that revenue would moderate in 2024 as air ticket prices drop and said CEO Peter Kern was stepping down.

"The business continues to evaluate the appropriate allocation of resources to ensure the most important work continues to be prioritized," an Expedia Group spokesperson said.

Travel companies are tempering expectations for 2024, a sign that demand is expected to grow more slowly this year.

Last week, Booking Holdings BKNG.Oforecast slower first quarter and full-year growth in bookings as U.S. travel demand normalizes.

Total pre-tax charges and cash expenditures associated with the restructuring actions are expected to be between $80 million and $100 million, Expedia said.

Shares of the company were up marginally in aftermarket trading.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXPE
BKNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.