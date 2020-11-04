Expedia swings to quarterly loss as COVID-19 batters demand

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Expedia Inc EXPE.Oposted a third straight quarterly loss on Wednesday, hurt by a slump in bookings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net loss attributable to the company stood at $221 million, or $1.56 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $409 million, or $2.71 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

